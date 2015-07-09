By Estelle Shirbon
| LONDON, July 9
LONDON, July 9 Tom Hayes, the former trader on
trial over rate-rigging charges, denied on Thursday that fake
trades he had performed to generate commissions for brokers
amounted to bribes for their help in manipulating benchmark
interest rates.
Hayes, the first person to stand trial over alleged rigging
of the London interbank offered rate (Libor), has pleaded not
guilty to eight counts of conspiracy to defraud between 2006 and
2010.
Libor, a benchmark used to price $450 trillion of financial
products worldwide, is an average interest rate calculated from
submissions from a panel of banks.
The prosecution alleges that Hayes' greed for bigger bonuses
led him to persuade and sometimes bribe a network of contacts in
brokerages and other banks to try to influence Libor in ways
that would increase his trading profits.
Hayes, who was a yen derivatives trader in Tokyo for UBS
and later Citigroup, has told Southwark Crown
Court in London that he had not acted dishonestly. He said he
was open about his attempts to influence rates and that his
managers were aware of it and that the practice was widespread
in the industry.
Asked by his defence counsel on Thursday to respond to the
accusation that the fake trades, known as wash trades, amounted
to bribes, Hayes said: "I wouldn't describe it as bribes at all.
They were primarily done because liquidity dried up ... I was
trying to find the cheapest way for UBS to pay brokers."
Hayes likened brokers to car dealers who knew of someone who
wanted to sell a Ferrari for one pound. He said the brokers were
powerful because they could decide who would get to do the deal.
"The first thing I was told when I started trading, by the
guy who was training me, was 'all brokers are liars'," Hayes
said.
'VERY LITTLE INTEGRITY'
"They'll say one thing to your face and then something else
to someone else. There's very little trust, there's very little
integrity."
Hayes later became agitated when asked about his attempts to
influence a broker who used to issue a run-through of his views
on where Libor numbers were heading.
"The run-throughs were random," Hayes said, adding that in
any case, if the broker had followed all his suggestions it
would not have resulted in better Libor rates for Hayes over
time.
Hayes also suggested that the process of making Libor
submissions was not always taken seriously at panel banks.
"The submissions at RBS were done by a whole range of
people," he said, giving several names of traders before adding:
"Sometimes it was a graduate trainee, sometimes it was the
cleaner."
Hayes was asked questions about an electronic chat from June
2009 in which he agreed with a trader at another bank to try to
get six-month yen Libor up at a certain date. He insisted
several times until the other trader wrote "enough, enough".
"That's my obsessionality for you. Why say something once
when I can say it five times?" he told the court.
