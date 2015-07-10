By Estelle Shirbon
| LONDON, July 10
LONDON, July 10 Tom Hayes, the ex-trader on
trial on interest rate-rigging charges, broke down in tears in a
London court on Friday as he told the jury he had done nothing
wrong.
A former yen derivatives trader at UBS and Citi
, Hayes is the first person to stand trial over alleged
manipulation of the London interbank offered rate (Libor). He
has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of conspiracy to defraud
between 2006 and 2010.
Hayes told Southwark Crown Court he had only admitted to
acting dishonestly in interviews with Britain's Serious Fraud
Office (SFO) in early 2013 because he wanted to be charged in
Britain rather than face extradition to the United States.
"I had to say I was doing something wrong. I had to get
charged," he said. "I was pretty much having a breakdown,
almost. I was surviving on a 24-hour timeline, just trying to
get through to the following day. I needed to be charged."
Hayes was asked by his defence counsel Neil Hawes what he
would have wanted to say to the SFO had he been able to speak
freely.
"I wanted to say 'I haven't done anything wrong. I was just
doing my job and I'm not dishonest'," Hayes said, breaking into
tears.
The prosecution alleges Hayes' greed for bigger bonuses led
him to persuade and sometimes bribe a network of contacts at
brokerages and other banks to try to influence Libor in ways
that would increase his trading profits.
Libor, a benchmark used to price $450 trillion of financial
products worldwide, is an average interest rate calculated from
submissions from a panel of banks.
Hayes' defence is that he was open about his attempts to
influence rates, that his managers were aware of it and that the
practice was widespread in the industry.
"UNDER THE BUS"
He told the court on Friday that at the time when he was
trying to influence rates, he did not think there was anything
dishonest about what he was doing.
"At the time I didn't think about any of it, whether it was
right or wrong," he said. "People go to work every day on the
train or on a bike or however they get there and they do a job.
They don't sit and think: 'is doing my job honest or dishonest?'
They do their job."
Hayes said he was so confident he had done nothing wrong
that after he was sacked from Citi after an internal
investigation into alleged Libor-rigging he expected to find
another job and did not expect any particular trouble.
"Even at the point I was fired I didn't think much of it. I
just thought 'I'll just get another job'. I had enough people
who wanted to employ me," he said.
Hayes said he had been made a scapegoat to protect more
senior figures, accusing UBS of "sheer hypocrisy" for disowning
him when regulators got involved, even though senior managers at
the bank had known all about his trading practices.
"UBS had thrown me under the bus. I was up against two $50
billion organisations (UBS and Citi), the DOJ (U.S. Department
of Justice), the FSA (Britain's then financial regulator), you
name the acronym. I was the guy everyone was going to blame."
In a statement, UBS said: "These criminal proceedings are
between the SFO and Tom Hayes. Mr. Hayes's former employers are
not party to these proceedings and ... we are unable to comment
any further."
At the end of Friday's hearing, Hawes finished taking Hayes
through his defence case. Hayes will be cross-examined by
prosecutor Mukul Chawla starting on Monday morning.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by David
Holmes)