LONDON, June 15 Tom Hayes, the former star
trader on trial on alleged Libor-rigging charges, asked brokers
to wine and dine traders at other banks in order to help him
distort benchmark interest rates, according to evidence
presented in a London court on Monday.
Hayes promised to reward brokers who used their contacts at
other banks involved in the Libor-setting process through "wash"
trades, where banks make fake trades to pay brokers through
commissions, Southwark Crown Court heard.
"Make some efforts on Libor," Hayes told one broker in May
2009 according to a phone conversation played to the jury.
"Any favours they can call in whatever ... make sure you
take the guys out for like a strip club or whatever the night
before," he added.
For this particular Libor fixing, Hayes stood to make an
extra $4 million if the rate went up 3 basis points, he told the
broker on the call played to the jury.
The former yen derivatives trader, who worked at UBS
and Citigroup, is accused of rigging the rates
between 2006 and 2010 to increase his trading profits.
He has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of conspiracy to
defraud. His lawyers will set out a detailed defence later in
the trial, scheduled to last into August.
Brokers did not contribute to the Libor-setting process but
regulators have called into question the role of individual
brokers as conduits to aid manipulation by traders working at
investment banks.
The London interbank offered rate, or Libor, is used to
price an estimated $450 trillion of financial contracts
worldwide. It is calculated through an "honour system" in which
a panel of banks submit their estimated costs of borrowing from
each other in different currencies.
Hayes is the first person worldwide to face a jury trial
over allegations he conspired to rig the rate for profit.
In another call in late June 2009 played to the jury, in
which Hayes asks a broker to ensure Libor rates are high, he
tells the broker that "this is where relationships come in ...
You want to f***ing take them out for dinner."
In a separate call between a broker and one of his contacts
at a rate-setting bank, the court heard how the trader would be
rewarded on an upcoming trip to Las Vegas for taking part in a
wash trade.
"You'll be looked after in Vegas. I promise," the broker
said in the call in March 2009.
"Is there any chance you'd be able to wash this switch
through today?"
