All eyes on Stuttgart as Sharapova poised for return
LONDON Not much fazes Roberta Vinci after 16 years on Tour but the maelstrom swirling around her opening match in Stuttgart against Maria Sharapova will test even the Italian's vast experience.
Gwen Jorgensen became the first American in a decade to win a triathlon world title when she clinched the series finale at Hawrelak Park in Edmonton, Alberta on Saturday.
The 28-year-old, who led the overall standings entering the final race, broke clear of her rivals in the closing 10-kilometer run to post a winning time of two hours five seconds.
New Zealand's Andrea Hewitt finished the race second in 2:00:21 with her compatriot Nicky Samuels third in 2:00:31.
"I don't think it's sunk in yet, that I'm world champion," Jorgensen told reporters after becoming the first woman to win five World Triathlon Series events in a single season.
"This race was interesting because going in I knew I only had to get top 16 to be world champion. I really wanted to win it on this day, and it's been the sole focus all year."
Jorgensen's world title was the first for the U.S. since 2004, when four-time Olympian Sheila Taormina won.
American Sarah Groff, who finished Saturday's event fourth in 2:01:20, ended the season second in the overall standings and secured the world championship silver medal.
"Honestly it was just a struggle to stay on the podium for the series for me," Groff said. "I had to fight the entire day. Sometimes you've got it and sometimes you don't, and today I had enough."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Gene Cherry)
LONDON Not much fazes Roberta Vinci after 16 years on Tour but the maelstrom swirling around her opening match in Stuttgart against Maria Sharapova will test even the Italian's vast experience.
Serena Williams on Monday called the alleged comments about her unborn child made by former world number one Ilie Nastase "racist" and applauded the International Tennis Federation for launching a probe into the remarks.