Spain's Javier Gomez clinched the triathlon world series title after finishing third in the final race of the season in Edmonton, Canada on Sunday.

British Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee, whose year has been disrupted by injury, took victory by 20 seconds but his brother Jonathan could only finish fourth to slip to third in the overall standings.

Spaniard Mario Mola came second in the last race to climb to second place in the overall standings behind his compatriot Gomez who claimed his fourth world title.

