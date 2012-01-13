* Sees upgrades to its installed software in UK
* Says it came closer to a contract in Australia
Jan 13 Tribal Group Plc expects
adjusted pretax profit for 2011 to be significantly ahead of its
previous forecast, boosted by a growing appetite for its student
management software from customers in the United Kingdom,
Australia and New Zealand.
The British education support services firm, which inspects
over 3,000 schools in the south of England on behalf of the
Office for Standards in Education, said it planned to increase
investment in its sales to enhance margins.
The company sees upgrades to its existing student management
software from its UK customers and continued demand from
Australia and New Zealand.
"Our committed income at 31 December 2011 was 178 million
pounds, and continues to provide good underpinning to our
revenue expectations for 2012 and beyond," the company said in a
statement.
Tribal also said it has been appointed as preferred bidder
to supply student management systems to an official programme in
New South Wales, Australia.
Tribal shares closed at 45.75 pence on Thursday on the
London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 42.8 million
pounds.