Jan 13 Tribal Group Plc expects adjusted pretax profit for 2011 to be significantly ahead of its previous forecast, boosted by a growing appetite for its student management software from customers in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

The British education support services firm, which inspects over 3,000 schools in the south of England on behalf of the Office for Standards in Education, said it planned to increase investment in its sales to enhance margins.

The company sees upgrades to its existing student management software from its UK customers and continued demand from Australia and New Zealand.

"Our committed income at 31 December 2011 was 178 million pounds, and continues to provide good underpinning to our revenue expectations for 2012 and beyond," the company said in a statement.

Tribal also said it has been appointed as preferred bidder to supply student management systems to an official programme in New South Wales, Australia.

Tribal shares closed at 45.75 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 42.8 million pounds.