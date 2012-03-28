NEW YORK, March 28 Superhero blockbuster
"Marvel's The Avengers" featuring Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett
Johansson has been chosen as Tribeca Film Festival's closing
night film, festival organizers said on Wednesday.
The big budget Hollywood film that is based on the Marvel
comic book series, "The Avengers," first published in 1963,
tells the story of the recruitment effort of Marvel Comics super
heroes Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Thor, Captain America,
Hawkeye and Black Widow to save the world.
Besides Downey Jr. returning in his popular "Iron Man" role,
the ensemble cast includes Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris
Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Tom Hiddleston and Samuel L. Jackson.
The action adventure movie, one of the year's box office
hopes, will close the Tribeca festival on April 28, and the
festival has invited "everyday heroes" including police, fire
department and military members to attend, Tribeca organizers
said in a statement. It will open in U.S. cinemas on May 4.
Besides the festival's opening night film, the romantic
comedy "The Five-Year Engagement" by the team behind "Forgetting
Sarah Marshall," "The Avengers" is one of the few bigger budget
films showing at Tribeca, which highlights independent cinema.
Tribeca, one of the largest film festivals in the United
States, and co-founded by actor Robert De Niro as a way to
revive downtown Manhattan after the September 11 attacks , runs
from April 18 to April 29.
This year's selection sees a greater emphasis on foreign
films with more than half of its lineup of 12 fictional films in
competition listed as international productions.
(Reporting By Christine Kearney)