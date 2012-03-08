NEW YORK, March 8 A new documentary by Morgan Spurlock examining what it means to be a man in modern times was among films announced on Wednesday as part of the final lineup at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival.

Festival organizers unveiled more than 40 films in the "spotlight" and "cinemania" sections of the New York City event, one of the largest for independent cinema in the United States that runs from April 18 to 29 and will screen 90 feature films.

"Mansome", directed by Morgan Spurlock, looks at the age of metrosexuals and features interviews will Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, Paul Rudd, Zach Galifianakis and "everyday people weighing in on everything from the obsession with facial hair to body dysmorphic disorder," according to the Tribeca program.

Among other documentaries premiering, "Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey" is the real-life rock 'n' roll tale of Arnel Pineda, the new lead singer of American rock band Journey, who was spotted on YouTube singing covers of Journey songs and hired to sing with the real band.

"Evocateur: The Morton Downey Jr. Movie" tells the story of one of the original shock jocks and TV hosts who helped pioneer a populist style of right wing opinion, while "Knuckleball!" tells the trials and triumphs of two of the best known baseball pitchers who could throw a knuckleball.

Fiction film premieres include "Struck By Lightning," written and starring "Glee" TV star Chris Colfer who narrates his own funeral and the last few weeks of his life, as well as "Deadfall" starring Eric Bana, Olivia Wilde and Sissy Spacek in a film about a heist man and his sister who are on the run with a bag full of money.

"The Playroom" with John Hawkes looks behind the facade of the perfect American family, and "Cheerful Weather for the Wedding" stars British actress Felicity Jones as an English turn-of-the-century bride to be.

Among high-profile directors whose films have played at previous festivals but will show at Tribeca again this year includes Sarah Polley with "Take This Waltz" starring Michelle Williams, Julie Delpy's "2 Days in New York" and Michael Winterbottom's "Trishna."

Foreign productions making their American premiere include "Elles" with Juliette Binoche playing a journalist researching college students working as prostitutes and "As Luck Would Have It (La Chispa de la Vida)" by Spanish director Alex de la Iglesia with Selma Hayek in a dark satire about an advertising executive at the center of a media frenzy. (Reporting By Christine Kearney; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)