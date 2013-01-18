Jan 17 Tribune Co, owner of the Los
Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune newspapers, tapped former
Discovery Communications executive Peter Ligouri to
lead the company as it remakes itself following a four-year
bankruptcy.
Tribune Co's board elected Ligouri as chief executive
officer and investor Bruce Karsh as chairman, the company said
in a statement on Thursday. The appointments are effective
immediately.
Eddy Hartenstein will continue to serve as publisher of the
Los Angeles Times newspaper and CEO of the Los Angeles Times
Media Group, the company said.
Tribune, which started by publishing the Chicago Tribune on
a hand press in 1847, emerged from bankruptcy at the end of
2012. The company is now expected to concentrate on its WGN
America cable network and a 23-station TV group it tried to
fashion into its own broadcast network in the mid-1990s.
Tribune's controlling owners, which include JPMorgan Chase &
Co and hedge funds Oaktree Capital Management and
Angelo, Gordon & Co, intend to sell most, if not all, of the
newspapers, sources told Reuters in December.
Tribune has already received expressions of interest in the Los
Angeles Times, the Orlando Sentinel and others.
Ligouri brings experience in TV programming to his new role
at Tribune. He served as entertainment chairman at News Corp's
Fox Broadcasting Company and ran the company's FX cable
network. Most recently, Ligouri worked as chief operating
officer at Discovery, owner of The Discovery Channel, Animal
Planet and other cable networks.