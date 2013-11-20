Nov 20 Tribune Co plans to cut 700 jobs, or
about 6 percent of its workforce, mainly at its newspaper
division, as the company readies to split apart its publishing
assets from its broadcast TV stations.
Tribune publishes eight newspapers including the Los Angeles
Times and the Chicago Tribune and operates 23 television
stations across the United States.
Peter Liguori, chief executive of Tribune, wrote in a memo
to employees obtained by Reuters that the company moving to
consolidate non-editorial jobs across the company.
"Creating these critical efficiencies and ensuring the
long-term strength of our mastheads will, unfortunately, result
in the selective reduction of our publishing staff," Liguori
wrote in the memo.
Following in the footsteps of some of its peers including
News Corp and Time Warner, Tribune is preparing
to separate its publishing business from its faster growing TV
assets.
As a long-time television executive, Liguori is placing his
bets on broadcast. Tribune agreed to buy Local TV Holdings LLC
for $2.7 billion, acquiring 19 television stations.
Publishing revenue fell 4 percent to $446,428 in the third
quarter because of a decline in advertising.