BRIEF-Republic Airways says reorganization plan receives final approval
* Republic Airways plan of reorganization receives final approval
April 2 Tribune Digital Ventures, the technology arm of TV station and newspaper owner Tribune Co, said it agreed to buy the TV ratings and news site TV by the Numbers, enabling it to expand its entertainment news and data business.
The acquisition price was not disclosed.
(Reporting By Ronald Grover)
* Republic Airways plan of reorganization receives final approval
* Continue to expect gradual improvement in pricing and utilization for remainder of 2017(corrects period)