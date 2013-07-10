BRIEF-Ultrapetrol completes court-approved financial restructuring and emerged from chapter 11
* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) limited has completed its court-approved financial restructuring and emerged from chapter 11 on March 31, 2017
July 10 Tribune Co, which emerged from bankruptcy protection in December, said it plans to separate its newspaper publishing and broadcasting businesses.
The company's publishing assets, which includes the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune, will be grouped into the Tribune Publishing Co, it said.
Its other assets, including 42 local television stations, would remain under Tribune Co.
"The two companies resulting from this transaction would each have revenues in excess of $1 billion and significant operating cash flow," Tribune Chief Executive Peter Liguori said.
Plans for the separation would be developed over the next nine to 12 months, Tribune said.
* Says Brazilian bankruptcy law changes may boost lending growth Source text for Eikon:
* Alert steel-business rescue practitioner decided there are no prospects to rescue co or deliver better return for affected parties than liquidation would