PARIS Nov 24 French business newspaper La
Tribune said it was putting itself up for sale after it failed
to find new investors and said it also intended to seek
bankruptcy protection before the end of the year.
The paper, which competes with larger business daily Les
Echos, was already operating under court protection from
creditors since January.
"Faced with a brutal and rapid deterioration in our cash
reserves since summer, the management has no other choice than
to take this painful but necessary decision," said the newspaper
in a statement on Thursday.
Any offers for the paper will be considered by the Paris
Commercial Court by January. In the meantime, la Tribune will
continue to be published while the decisions on the ownership
are made.
The announcement follows two tough years at the paper that
saw media baron Alain Weill sell his 78 percent stake to the
managing director Valerie Decamp for a symbolic euro, and the
staff cut way back.
