PARIS Nov 24 French business newspaper La Tribune said it was putting itself up for sale after it failed to find new investors and said it also intended to seek bankruptcy protection before the end of the year.

The paper, which competes with larger business daily Les Echos, was already operating under court protection from creditors since January.

"Faced with a brutal and rapid deterioration in our cash reserves since summer, the management has no other choice than to take this painful but necessary decision," said the newspaper in a statement on Thursday.

Any offers for the paper will be considered by the Paris Commercial Court by January. In the meantime, la Tribune will continue to be published while the decisions on the ownership are made.

The announcement follows two tough years at the paper that saw media baron Alain Weill sell his 78 percent stake to the managing director Valerie Decamp for a symbolic euro, and the staff cut way back. (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)