Aug 22 Charles and David Koch, two of the
world's richest men, have walked away from talks to buy the
Tribune Co's newspaper assets, concluding that the papers were
not economically viable.
Their company, Koch Industries, continues to have an
interest in the media business and is exploring a broad range of
opportunities, spokeswoman Melissa Cohlmia said, confirming a
report on their Tribune decision by the Daily Caller news
website.
The Daily Caller said the brothers had decided not to pursue
the newspapers, which include the Chicago Tribune and the LA
Times, as Tribune Co plans for them to be separated from web
sites like CareerBuilder.com which could leave the newspapers
without an important source of revenue. ()
Koch Industries is a sprawling conglomerate whose holdings
include crude oil and natural gas pipelines, paper products like
Dixie Cups and Angel Soft toilet tissue, and cattle ranches. The
brothers are known for their conservative views.