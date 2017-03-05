UPDATE 5-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
NEW YORK, March 5 Shares of Tribune Media Co look attractive amid the discount at which the U.S. broadcaster's stock trades relative to its net asset value, according to an article in Barron's.
Tribune Media shares soared 8.3 percent on Wednesday, when Reuters reported that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc had approached Tribune Media to discuss a potential combination.
The Barron's article cited one analyst estimating that Tribune Media's assets were worth as much as $54 per share. The company's shares closed at $37.35 on Friday. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Will Dunham)
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
TORONTO, May 28 A union representing Canadian National Railway Co conductors said it plans to strike on Tuesday morning after the railroad announced new work rules in the midst of negotiations to replace a contract that expired last year.