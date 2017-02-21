Feb 21 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, said on Tuesday that activist investor Starboard Value LP had taken a 6.6 percent stake in the company. Tribune's shares were up nearly 2.5 percent at $34.54 in trading after the bell. (bit.ly/2lJwGRe) (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)