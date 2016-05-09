May 9 Newspaper publisher Tribune Publishing Co
said on Monday its board had adopted a shareholder
rights plan - popularly known as a "poison pill" - in a bid to
thwart Gannett Co Inc's unsolicited takeover offer.
The rights will become exercisable after a group buys more
than 20 percent of Tribune Publishing's shares.
Gannett, the owner of USA Today, made a takeover bid for
Tribune last month at $12.25 per share in cash, valuing the
publisher of the Chicago Tribune and the Los Angeles Times at
about $815 million. Tribune rejected the offer last week.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)