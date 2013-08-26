Aug 26 Another sports team owner is eyeing the
possibility of becoming a newspaper publisher.
Mark Walter, the controlling partner of the group that owns
the Los Angeles Dodgers, said he could be interested in buying
the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune for the right
price.
"The Los Angeles Times says something," Walter told the Los
Angeles Times late on Friday. "It means something. It's a brand.
I think people have undervalued that. If the price were right, I
would buy it."
Walter, who lives in Chicago, is also the chief executive of
Guggenheim Partners, an investment banking company.
He told the newspaper he could be interested in buying Los
Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune because he wants to
improve the quality of information.
The Tribune Co., which owns both newspapers,
declined to comment.
Walter made the comments during a Dodgers game against the
Boston Red Sox, a team that has newspaper ties. The owner of the
Red Sox, John Henry, agreed to buy The Boston Globe newspaper
from The New York Times Co. for $70 million.
The Dodgers are owned by Guggenheim Baseball Management, a
group of investors that includes Walter, Earvin "Magic" Johnson
and one-time Hollywood studio executive Peter Guber.
Tribune plans to spin out its eight newspapers, including
the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune, in order to
concentrate on its faster-growing broadcast businesses. The CEO
of Guggenheim Digital Media, Ross Levinsohn, is a Tribune board
director.
As big chains put their newspapers on the block, local
owners are lining up to snap up their hometown dailies. "Oracle
of Omaha" Warren Buffett bought the Omaha World-Herald and local
San Diego businessman Doug Manchester acquired the U-T San
Diego.