May 8 Canadian oil field services company Trican Well Service Ltd said its first-quarter net income rose 8.5 percent to C$89.4 million, as pressure pumping demand remained strong.

The company forecast a 10 percent rise in revenue for the full year.

Trican, which also operates in Russia and North Africa, said revenue rose 34 percent to C$716.4 million.