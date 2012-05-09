UPDATE 1-China's $10 billion strategic project in Myanmar sparks local ire
* Q1 EPS C$0.61 vs C$0.56
* Q1 revenue up 34 pct to C$716.4 mln
* Q1 Canada revenue C$433.1 mln
* Sees FY 2012 revenue up 10 pct
May 8 Canadian oil field services company Trican Well Service Ltd said its first-quarter net income rose 8.5 percent to C$89.4 million, as pressure pumping demand remained strong.
The company forecast a 10 percent rise in revenue for the full year.
Trican, which also operates in Russia and North Africa, said revenue rose 34 percent to C$716.4 million.
