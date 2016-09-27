HONG KONG, Sept 27 Private equity firm Permira
has emerged as the preferred bidder to buy Bank of East Ltd's
share registry unit Tricor Holdings for between $750
million and $800 million, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Tuesday.
No deal has been signed yet but Permira and Bank of East
Asia are in advanced talks to reach an agreement, the people
said.
Reuters reported on Monday that Bank of East Asia has
secured about five final bids, including offers from Vistra
Group, Ping An Insurance Group of China and Permira
Group among others..
Permira's bid would value Tricor at about 15 times its core
earnings, which totalled about $55 million last year. Bank of
East Asia and Permira declined to comment. Sources declined to
be identified as the deal details are not public.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas, Prakash Chakravarti and Chien Mi
Wong; Editing by Susan Thomas)