Nov 24 Trigano SA :

* FY net income 20.9 million euros versus 32.6 million euros last year

* FY revenue 892.6 million euros versus 818.2 million euros last year

* FY current operating profit 34.8 million euros versus 23.6 million euros last year

* Sees further improvement of activity and results for 2014/2015