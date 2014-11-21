BRIEF-Fox News co-president Bill Shine is no longer at company - source
Nov 21 Trig Social Media Publ AB :
* Says Phillip Cook, who is ultimate main owner of TSM, has been appointed as new CEO
* Says resigning CEO Anthony Norman will take position as new Chairman of Board with main focus on strategic business development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
