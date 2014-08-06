Aug 6 Trigon Agri A/S :
* Says for the first time Russian operations will show a
positive contribution
towards its results in 2014
* Says 2014 has for obvious reasons been an incredibly
challenging year for all
agri operators in Russia and especially in ukraine given the
combination of
political uncertainty, military activities and low soft
commodity prices
* Says can however report a very promising outlook based on its
early harvest
results (mainly wheat and rapeseed)
* Says based on the results in to date management is confident
of a very much
better financial performance on its operational activities
for this fiscal
year compared to last year
* Says ongoing crisis in ukraine has not impacted our
operations on the ground
* Says most of the positive impact from the devaluation of
ukrainian hryvna on
income statement is realized in 2014 and 2015 as hryvna has
dropped more than
the local prices increased - this impact will gradually
decrease
* Says the cost-cutting programme is on track and total
targeted cuts in the core business are ahead of the previously
communicated figure of over EUR 6 million.
