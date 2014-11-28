STOCKHOLM Nov 28 Trigon Agri A/S
* 9 mths total revenue, other income, fair value adjustments
and net changes in inventory amounted to EUR 63.0 million (EUR
57.3 million in 9m 2013).
* 9 mths EBITDA was EUR 14.9 million (EUR 0.4 million in 9m
2013).
* Says political and military situation in Ukraine, and by
extension in Russia, remains unclear and likelihood that current
uncertainty will continue is high
* Says whilst we have not experienced any physical
disruptions to our activities we are inevitably impacted by
indirect effects of sanctions
* Says we remain in active discussions on disposal of our
russian assets with Russian potential buyers
