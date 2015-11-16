* Individual bond investors band together in search for
bigger role in restructuring
By Kit Yin Boey
SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (IFR) - Individual bondholders in
Singapore are joining forces in a bid to win a greater say in
the restructuring of troubled Indonesian telecom retailer
Trikomsel, in the latest example of bondholder
activism in the city's domestic market.
A handful of private bank clients and highnet worth
investors have invited other holders of Trikomsel's Singapore
dollar bonds to contact them through an anonymous email account.
The group hopes to win the support of enough creditors to gain a
seat on a bondholder steering committee that will lead
negotiations with Trikomsel, according to market sources
following the plan.
The move comes after a wave of bond sales targeting wealthy
Singapore investors and underlines fears that individual
investors have little recourse in the event of a default.
Trikomsel placed almost half of its Singapore dollar bonds
through the city's private banking network. By pushing for a
seat at the restructuring table, some investors have signalled
that they do not expect their private bank advisers to fight
their corner.
"This is the wakeup call for the private bank clients that
the market has been waiting for," said a foreign trader.
High-net worth investors have snapped up Singapore dollar
bonds in recent years, allowing several smaller companies and
foreign issuers to sell debt for the first time. PB clients
relied on leverage to fund as much as 90 percent of their
orders.
Missed payment
That demand is now under threat after Trikomsel in October
warned it would be unable to meet its obligations on its two
outstanding Singapore dollar bonds - S$115 million ($81 million)
5.25 percent bonds due May 2016 and S$100 million 7.875 percent
notes due June 2017. A coupon payment due on the 2016 note on
November 10 was not made, prompting Indonesian rating agency
Pefindo to drop Trikomsel's rating to selective default from
CCC. A coupon on the 2017s is due for payment on December 5.
Singapore's local market has not suffered a default since
Celestial Nutrifoods missed payments in 2009, and bankers say
more distressed cases could emerge if commodity prices remain
low.
Trikomsel's restructuring will be closely watched as a guide
to future restructurings, and a prominent role for the group of
individual bondholders would set a precedent in the local bond
market.
Industry sources say that the bulk of the company's bonds
are now in the hands of retail investors mainly PB clients and
end-investors who bought in the secondary market.
Trikomsel, however, has said it is setting up a bondholder
steering committee of no more than five representatives holding
an aggregate 25 percent of the outstanding principal amount of
each of the two bonds. This effectively rules out individual
investors unless they hold a substantial amount of the bonds.
Instead, individual investors will need to rely on their private
bank adviser or a third party to represent their best interests.
'Big boy letter'
Bondholder activism was almost unheard of in Singapore until two
years ago when institutional investors acted in concert against
what they felt were unfair terms on a buyback offer from Fraser
& Neave. Investors rejected two offers, forcing the conglomerate
to sweeten the terms, but those were large funds that could
consort and exert combined pressure.
Private banking clients have in the past sought legal
recourse, often suing their advisers over failed investments.
Their status as accredited investors under sections 274 and 275
of the Securities and Futures Act, however, labels them as
sophisticated investors, and previous court cases have fallen
flat. A group of individuals dropped their High Court case
against the distributors of structured products linked to Lehman
Brothers in 2011.
Even without a court case, however, a group of bondholders
could still attract a significant amount of attention.
Underwriting banks appear to be growing wary of activism.
Credit Suisse, one of the three leads on a S$130m three-year
offering from Indonesian shipping company Pacific International
Lines on November 4, asked investors to sign a so-called "big
boy letter" confirming they understood the risks attached.
In a copy of the letter seen by IFR, investors were asked to
acknowledge that they would have the economic ability to meet
current and contingent needs, that they had not relied on the
leads to buy the notes and would not hold them liable for
omissions or misstatements in the offering circular, and that
they understood the risks highlighted in the OC.
Such letters are not unusual on deals for private companies
with negligible public disclosure, but they are rare in
Singapore dollar bonds, and the view that lead managers are
moving to protect themselves in case any investments go sour is
likely to add to individual investors' growing mistrust of
high-yield bonds.
Trikomsel's end-investors are also being stung by margin
calls. Leverage of as high as 70 percent was said to be given
for bonds that are now hovering at a cash price of 25.00 for the
2017s.
The company's unaudited financial results as of September 30
showed that cash and cash equivalents amounted to 27.7 billion
rupiah, a mere $2 million, down from 612.4 billion rupiah at the
end of 2014.
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Daniel Stanton and Steve
Garton)