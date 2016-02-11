SINGAPORE, Feb 11 (IFR) - Trikomsel administrators' low-profile move to recognise an intercompany claim has sparked protests from the financially troubled company's bond investors.

The administrators have recognised Trisatindo's secured intercompany claim but have also rejected the claims of trustees representing bondholders on Trikomsel's direct guarantees on two outstanding Singapore dollar notes.

"By recognising this intercompany claim and not Trikomsel's direct guarantee obligation in favour of noteholders, Trikomsel itself now is allowed to direct the voting of an approximately S$222 million ($160 million) claim, effectively disenfranchising the note trustees and the underlying noteholders," said a press statement today from the Trikomsel noteholder steering committee.

The administrators were appointed on January 4, based on a Jakarta Commercial Court ruling to facilitate the ongoing suspension of payments (PKPU) process in Indonesia.

Trikomsel missed coupon payments due at the end of last year on S$115 million of 5.25 percent bonds due May 2016 and S$100 million of 7.875 percent notes due June 2017. The company is in the process of restructuring its debt.

The intercompany loan had involved the company's Singapore subsidiary on-lending the bond proceeds to Trikomsel in exchange for the mobile-phone retailer's pledge to repay the principal and interest on the two bonds.

A similar thing happened during the restructuring of another Indonesian company, Bakrie Telecom, when a Jakarta judge ruled that the subsidiary that issued its offshore bonds was entitled to vote as a provider of an intercompany loan.

The steering committee of Trikomsel bondholders also learned that, shortly before the "consummation of the PKPU", the company had unilaterally granted security to Trisatindo's intercompany obligation, which effectively put the affiliate's claims ahead of those of the unsecured bondholders.

The noteholder steering committee is asking for a full explanation of the move to grant the security.

The move is also affecting other creditors, including bank lenders, which have, together with the bond trustees, filed formal objections to the Indonesian courts to challenge the administrators' approval of Trisatindo's intercompany claim, and the rejection of the trustee's claims on Trikomsel's guarantees.

The main buyers of Trikomsel's two Singapore dollar bonds were high-net-worth investors, many of whom were drawn to the high yields that high-risk issuers had offered two to three years ago. Among them were also individual investors, who were sold the notes just months before the company announced it was unable to pay interest.

A number of holders had submitted their claims within a tight timeframe required in the PKPU, but, because these were small amounts held individually, the filings were from note trustees on behalf of the investors.

"While we recognise that past PKPU proceedings inconsistently have recognised the ability of trustees to file and vote claims on behalf of noteholders, we strongly contend that the trustees are best positioned to represent and enforce the interests of noteholders, who have not individually filed claims and that this right is granted by the note documentation itself," said the steering committee statement.

The steering committee plans to reach out to as many individual bondholders as possible, in order to disseminate information and updates on the restructuring process, according to a source close to the matter. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)