JAKARTA Oct 28 Indonesian mobile phone retailer PT Trikomsel Oke Tbk said on Wednesday local rating agency PT Pemeringkat Efek Indonesia (Pefindo) had lowered its corporate rating to 'CCC' from 'BB+', the second cut in less than two weeks.

Pefindo had cut its rating because Trikomsel is in a "difficult position" to make interest payments and settle its debt that is maturing in the short term, the company said in a filing to the Indonesian stock exchange.

Trikomsel, which is 19.9 percent-owned by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, said on Monday that more than 80 percent of its debt of about $460 million will fall due in the next two years and it will come up with restructuring proposals.

The company said on Monday it will probably default on its S$215 million ($155 million) bonds, in what would be the first in Singapore's bond market since the global financial crisis. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; editing by David Clarke)