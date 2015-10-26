(Removes extraneous word in the last paragraph)
* Over 80 pct of Trikomsel's $460 mln debt is due in 2 yrs
* Trikomsel to issue restructuring proposals in 2-3 wks
* Indonesia sovereign CDS underperforms peers
By Eveline Danubrata and Umesh Desai
JAKARTA/HONG KONG, Oct 26 Indonesian mobile
phone retailer PT Trikomsel Oke Tbk warned on Monday
that it will likely default on its S$215 million (US$155
million) bonds, in what would be the first in the Singapore bond
market since the global financial crisis.
The announcement by Trikomsel, which is 19.9 percent-owned
by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, could decrease investor
appetite for debt issued by Indonesian companies.
Some Indonesian firms already are under pressure due to the
rupiah's depreciation, sagging domestic economic growth and
concern about outflows whenever United States interest rates are
hiked.
"It will highlight the risks that a number of other
Indonesian businesses face and should put pressure on the bonds
and equities of other companies with high foreign exchange
debt," said Vaninder Singh, an economist at RBS.
Indonesia's sovereign credit default swaps
(CDS) underperformed their regional peers on
Monday, reflecting some of these concerns. Its five-year
contract rose by one basis point versus a general decline in
other Asian sovereign CDS.
Jakarta-based Trikomsel had issued a S$115 million bond due
2016 bearing a 5.25 percent coupon rate, and a
S$100 million bond due 2017 paying 7.875 percent.
In a filing to Singapore's stock exchange on Monday,
Trikomsel said that more than 80 percent of its total debt of
around US$460 million, which includes the two Singapore dollar
bonds, will fall due in the next two years.
"With the depleting and volatile cash flow, the company
anticipates that it is unlikely to be in a position to service
interest and repay debts as they fall due," Trikomsel said,
adding that it will come up with restructuring proposals in the
next 2-3 weeks.
Trikomsel said its mobile phone sales have been hit by a
reduction of the number of its retail shops and increased
competition in the market, while the weak rupiah has
dampened the purchasing power of consumers.
Cash flow from operations was negative 53.5 billion rupiah
(US$3.9 million) for the six months ended June, Trikomsel said.
The rupiah has fallen more than 9 percent against
the dollar this year, making it the second-worst performing
Asian emerging market currency after Malaysia's ringgit.
($1 = 13,640 rupiah)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Jakarta and Umesh Desai in
Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Bangalore Asia Headline News
in Bengaluru and Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)