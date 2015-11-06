JAKARTA Nov 6 Indonesian mobile phone retailer PT Trikomsel Oke Tbk, which is set to default on its S$215 million ($153 million) Singapore-issued bonds, said on Friday it was unlikely to be able to raise equity or sell assets to meet its debt obligations.

Trikomsel, which is 19.9 percent-owned by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, said last month that more than 80 percent of its total debt of around $460 million, including the Singapore-dollar bonds, will fall due in the next two years.

"Given the current conditions, the company has been advised that there is unlikely to be sufficient market interest for an equity raise of the size required to continue to service its debt obligations as they currently fall due," it said on Friday.

The company also does not have "non-essential" fixed assets that can be sold to substantially reduce its debt without affecting its operations, it added.

In the next two weeks, Trikomsel aims to form a "steering committee" or a group representing the Singapore bondholders for debt restructuring talks. The group will consist of up to five members, it said.

Trikomsel, which has been hit by a slump in mobile phone sales and a weak rupiah, had previously said it was "not in a position" to make upcoming interest payments on the Singapore-dollar bonds.

