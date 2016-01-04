Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
JAKARTA Jan 4 A Jakarta commercial court has approved the suspension of Indonesian mobile phone retailer PT Trikomsel Oke Tbk's debt payment obligations, newspaper Kontan reported on Monday, quoting a judge.
Trikomsel's obligations to pay its creditors will be suspended for 45 days while it works out a restructuring, the paper quoted Judge Djamalludin Samosir as saying. The suspension could be extended. (bit.ly/1SuO59f)
The request to suspend Trikomsel's debt payment obligations was made by one of its creditors, PT Gapura Artha Semesta, Kontan reported.
A source involved with the matter confirmed the report to Reuters.
Trikomsel was not immediately available to comment.
A court official could not immediately give any details on the Trikomsel matter.
Trikomsel said in October that more than 80 percent of its total debt of around $460 million will fall due in the next two years. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
