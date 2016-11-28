BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
WELLINGTON Nov 29 New Zealand skincare company Trilogy International Limited said on Tuesday its revenues rose 63 percent to NZ$47.8 million ($33.79 million)in the first half of its 2017 financial year.
Net profits after tax rose 10 percent to NZ$3.5 million for the six months through September.
The company reaffirmed its forecast full-year revenues of between NZ$100 million and NZ$110 million, which would be a 20 to 32 percent increase on 2016. ($1 = 1.4146 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: