BRIEF-Primerica's board elects Senator C. Saxby Chambliss as a member
* Primerica's board of directors elects Senator C. Saxby Chambliss as a board member Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 1 Trimble Navigation Ltd's second-quarter profit beat estimates on higher sales from its service and subscription segments.
Revenue at the company, which makes surveying, mapping, and marine navigation equipment, rose 27 percent to $517.6 million.
Net income for the second quarter was flat at $53.7 million. Per-share earnings fell to 42 cents from 43 cents a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 72 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 70 cents on revenue of $512 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Trimble Navigation's shares were up at $47.26 in extended trade, after closing at $44.60 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 7 Raw sugar futures rose further off last week's 15-month low on Wednesday and arabica coffee advanced on expectations of cold weather in top grower Brazil, while cocoa on ICE Futures U.S. eased.