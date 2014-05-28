May 28 Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corp said its experimental sexual disorder drug increased the average number of orgasms in patients with Female Orgasmic Disorder in a mid-stage study.

The company said a 0.6 mg dose of the nasal drug, Tefina, showed a statistically significant increase in the number of orgasms in pre-menopausal and post-menopausal patients with the condition, compared with a placebo.

Female Orgasmic Disorder, also known as anorgasmia, is characterized by a delay, absence or reduced intensity of orgasm, leading to distress. (Reporting by Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)