LJUBLJANA Dec 15 Slovenian steel construction products maker Trimo was sold to Polish investment fund Innova Capital, Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), which coordinated the sale, said on Tuesday.

NLB said Innova had offered the highest price among several bidders but did not reveal the value of the deal, though local media, citing unnamed unofficial sources, said the price was about 50 million euros ($55 million).

The deal joins a growing list of Polish acquisitions in Slovenia. Aircraft maintenance company Linetech bought Adria Airways Tehnika, while investment fund Abris is in January planning to inject 15 million euros into hygienic tissue producer Paloma, then make a bid for the whole company.

The Trimo transaction will be completed in the early months of 2016, NLB added.

Ten local banks, which own 97 percent of Trimo, have been looking to sell the company for about two years.

