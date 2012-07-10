July 10 Chinese solar equipment maker Trina
Solar Ltd has expanded into Canada by striking a deal
with solar module maker Silfab Ontario to make modules in the
province, North America's second-largest solar photovoltaic (PV)
market after California.
Trina Solar said a subsidiary had signed an agreement for
final assembly with Silfab Ontario, a unit of Italy's Silfab
SpA.
Trina said it would also open a sales and business
development office in Canada's most populous province, which
provides big subsidies for clean energy.
The expansion in Canada comes at a time when solar companies
are being hit by slowing demand, primarily due to lower
subsidies in Europe -- the key solar market -- and a 50 percent
fall in prices over the last year.
The company said it expected strong growth for the Canadian
industry that could reach 1 gigawatt by 2015.
Another Chinese company, JA Solar, said earlier this year
that demand growth in 2012 would come from new and emerging
markets.
Shares of Trina Solar were up 1 percent at $6.10 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company has lost
close to 70 percent of its market value in the past 52 weeks.