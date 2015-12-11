Dec 11 Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar Ltd
said it withdrew from the European Union's price
undertaking but will continue to serve EU customers through
overseas manufacturing facilities.
The European council, in December 2013, imposed anti-dumping
and anti-subsidy duties on solar cells and solar panels imported
from China.
Chinese solar companies have been battered in the past few
years by low panel prices and anti-dumping duties imposed by the
United States and Europe on solar panel imports.
The EU said earlier this month it will extend trade
protections aimed at helping European solar power manufacturers
compete against cheaper Chinese products. The current trade
protections put stiff import duties on Chinese solar products.
Trina Solar Chief Executive Jifan Gao said on Friday that
the current iteration of the EU price undertaking adversely
affects the company's global expansion strategy.
