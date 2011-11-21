* Q3 loss per share of 45 cents
* Prices for panels seen dropping to $1.10/watt in Q4
* Shares decline 4 pct in post-market trading
Nov 21 China's Trina Solar Ltd TSL.N posted a
quarterly loss on Monday as the rapid slide in prices for solar
panels eroded margins and it said panel shipments would drop in
the current quarter, sending its shares lower.
Trina, like others in the solar sector has suffered as a
glut of panels on the market pushed prices down by about 40
percent this year.
That has driven share prices down sharply, pushing some
companies into bankruptcy and prompting manufacturers to idle
some production lines.
Trina fell shares were down 4 percent in post-market
trading to $5.98, extending the 3.4 percent drop during the
regular session that brought its year-to-date decline to 73
percent.
Trina, one of China's largest solar makers, said it would
reduce output to about 80 percent of capacity in the fourth
quarter and that average prices for its panels would fall to
about $1.10 per watt from $1.25 in the third quarter.
Its third-quarter net loss was $31.5 million, or 45 cents
per American depositary share, after a profit of $82.9 million,
or $1.08 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues slipped 5 percent to $481.9 million.
The company took a $19.1 million writedown in the value of
its inventory, as well as a $10.5 million writedown for unpaid
accounts from customers.
Trina shipped about 370 megawatts of solar panels during
the third quarter and said that figure would slip to 320-350 MW
in the fourth quarter.
Earlier this month, Trina cut its sales and overall gross
margin forecast for the second time three months, citing weak
financing for some European projects and steep declines in
prices for solar equipment.
Following a complaint by some solar manufacturers, the
Obama administration said it would investigate whether Chinese
solar companies have been been selling panels into the United
States at unfair discounts.
That trade complaint also contended that billions of
dollars in state bank loans to Chinese companies has given them
an advantage over their rivals outside the country, although
those loans may now be weighing the Chinese solar sector down.
