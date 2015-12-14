(Adds background)
Dec 14 Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar Ltd
said it received a go-private proposal from a group
comprising its chief executive and Shanghai Xingsheng Equity
Investment & Management Co, valuing the company at more than
$980 million.
Trina Solar said the group offered $11.60 per American
Depositary share, a premium of about 21.5 percent to the stock's
Friday close.
The company's shares rose to $11.20 in premarket trading on
Monday.
Trina Solar said it received a preliminary non-binding
proposal from Chief Executive Jifan Gao and Shanghai Xingsheng
on Dec. 12.
The company's valuation is based on total outstanding shares
as of Sept. 30.
Trina Solar said on Friday it had withdrawn from the
European Union's price undertaking.
The EU said earlier this month it will extend trade
protections aimed at helping European solar power manufacturers
compete against cheaper Chinese products, hurting Trina Solar's
global expansion plans.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)