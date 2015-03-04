Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
March 4 Trina Solar Ltd reported a 31 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs and a loss on foreign exchange.
Net profit attributable to Trina Solar fell to $10.6 million, or 13 cents per American depositary share (ADS), in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $15.5 million, or 21 cents per ADS, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 34 percent to $705 million.
Total module shipments rose to 1,098.8 megawatts (MW) from 770.1 MW. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
MUMBAI, May 7 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.