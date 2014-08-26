* Sees robust demand from the United States despite tariffs
* Q2 shipments rise 69 pct vs Q1, expected to rise in Q3
* Q2 revenue rises lower-than-expected 18 pct
* Shares fall as much as 10 pct
Aug 26 Trina Solar Ltd said it was
working on plans to set up manufacturing sites overseas,
becoming the latest Chinese solar company looking to work around
U.S. tariffs on solar products made in China and Taiwan.
Trina Solar's shares fell nearly 10 percent in morning trade
after the company also reported a lower-than-expected rise in
quarterly revenue and outlined plans for new plants - a move
that could hike costs.
The United States last month extended duties to solar
products made in Taiwan, plugging a loophole that allowed
companies to bypass duties on China-made products by moving
manufacturing to Taiwan.
Trina Solar pays tariffs of 23 percent on its China- and
Taiwan-made products, lower than the industry average of about
31 percent. Tariffs vary depending on the U.S Department of
Commerce's evaluation of the extent to which a company engages
in "dumping" practices.
Rivals ReneSola Ltd, Canadian Solar Inc and
JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd have also indicated that they
were looking to set up plants outside of China and Taiwan.
S&P Capital IQ analyst Angelo Zino said on Tuesday that
South America, Middle East and Africa were good options for
Chinese solar companies to expand manufacturing.
Trina Solar, which did not identify locations for its new
plants, said the new U.S. tariffs had not deterred the robust
demand from customers in the country.
"Demand for our products has increased even after the
(U.S.)ruling ...," Trina Solar Chief Financial Officer Teresa
Tan said on a conference call. "We are still able to make a
profitable sale into the market."
Trina Solar shipped 943.3 megawatts (MW) of solar panels in
the second quarter ended June 30, below its forecast of
950-1,010 MW, but 69 percent higher than the first quarter.
The company said it expected panel shipments to rise to
1,060-1,120 MW in the current quarter due to higher demand from
China, South America and the United Kingdom.
Weak selling prices in China weighed on revenue and also
dragged down gross margin to 15.4 percent in the second quarter
from 20.6 percent in the first quarter.
Total shipments to China jumped to 33.8 percent from 12.2
percent in the preceding quarter, while those to the
higher-margin Japanese market nearly halved.
Revenue rose 18 percent to $519.4 million, but missed the
average analyst estimate of $562.4 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net profit attributable to Trina Solar was $10.7 million,
compared with a loss of $33.7 million a year earlier. Excluding
one-time items, it earned 14 cents per American depositary
share, matching the average analyst estimate.
Trina Solar shares were down 8.6 percent at $12.22 in
afternoon trading.
