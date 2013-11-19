BRIEF-Mercedes-Benz USA reports March sales of 29,092 units, up 3.3 pct
* Mercedes-Benz usa says march sales of 29,092 increased 3.3% from the same month last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 19 Trina Solar Ltd : * RBC capital markets raises target price to $15 from $7; rating sector perform For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899
* Mercedes-Benz usa says march sales of 29,092 increased 3.3% from the same month last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, April 3 South Africa's Treasury is committed to a responsible fiscal path following S&P Global Ratings decision to cut the country's sovereign credit rating to "junk", it said on Monday.
NEW YORK, April 3 Guggenheim Investments, overseen by global chief investment officer Scott Minerd, had positive net flows of more than $1.5 billion into its fixed-income mutual funds and ETFs in March, the firm said on Monday.