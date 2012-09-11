Sept 11 China-based Trina Solar Ltd said it would cut some jobs and separate its photovoltaic module and systems units to reduce costs.

Many solar companies, including First Solar Inc and LDK Solar Co Ltd are laying off people and reducing production as they grapple with a steep decline in margins.

Weak demand in top market Europe and a rapid expansion in manufacturing capacity created a glut of solar panels, sending prices plunging.

Trina Solar said it was taking initiatives to streamline operations to bring down operating expenses. However, it did not mention the exact number of jobs that would be cut.

The company's shares, which have shed about 35 percent of their value this year, closed at $4.23 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.