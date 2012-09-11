Sept 11 China-based Trina Solar Ltd said
it would cut some jobs and separate its photovoltaic module and
systems units to reduce costs.
Many solar companies, including First Solar Inc and
LDK Solar Co Ltd are laying off people and reducing
production as they grapple with a steep decline in margins.
Weak demand in top market Europe and a rapid expansion in
manufacturing capacity created a glut of solar panels, sending
prices plunging.
Trina Solar said it was taking initiatives to streamline
operations to bring down operating expenses. However, it did not
mention the exact number of jobs that would be cut.
The company's shares, which have shed about 35 percent of
their value this year, closed at $4.23 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.