* Expects 2014 panel shipments of 3.6-3.8 GW vs 2.58 GW in
2013
* 4th-qtr shipments up 85 pct at 770.1 MW
* Revenue up 74 pct at $525.6 mln
* Shares up 2 pct
March 4 Chinese solar company Trina Solar Ltd
forecast an up to 47 percent jump in full-year panel
shipments due to growing demand from both Japan and its home
market, sending its shares up about 2 percent before the bell.
The company, which reported its second quarterly profit in a
row after eight quarters of losses, said it expects to ship
3.6-3.8 gigawatts (GW) of solar panels in 2014 from 2.58 GW a
year earlier.
"In 2014, we are optimistic that solar PV demand will
continue to be strong and expect China, Japan, as well as the
broader Asia Pacific region and the Middle East to be key
drivers of this increased demand," Chief Executive Jifan Gao
said in a statement.
The solar industry is coming out of a slump, helped by
subsidies for solar power in Japan and China's ambitious target
to install 14.5 GW of solar generating capacity this year.
The Asian countries' push has helped solar companies offset
the European Union's volume limit on imports of Chinese solar
panels until the end of 2015.
Rivals Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd and
JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd have also said they expect a
rise in solar panel shipments.
Yingli estimated an 11-12 percent rise in panel shipments in
the fourth quarter from the third, while JinkoSolar expects a
rise in shipments in 2014.
Trina, like its rivals, is also ramping up its more
lucrative business of building solar power plants.
The company said on Tuesday that 400-500 megawatts (MW) of
its targeted shipments would be used in the construction of its
solar projects.
Trina said it expects to ship between 670-700 MW of solar
panels in the first quarter.
Net revenue rose nearly 74 percent to $525.6 million in the
fourth quarter ended Dec.31.
The company reported net income of $9.8 million, or 13 cents
per American Depositary Share (ADS), compared with net loss of
$87.2 million, or $1.23 per ADS, a year earlier.
Solar panel shipments rose 85 percent to 770.1 MW.
The company's shares were trading at $15.04 before the bell
after closing at $14.75 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Monday.
Yingli shares were also up 2 percent in premarket.