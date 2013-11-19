Nov 19 Trina Solar Ltd swung to a profit after eight straight quarters of loss as solar panel prices held steady after a four-year decline and the company cut manufacturing costs.

Trina posted a net profit of $9.9 million, or 14 cents per American Depositary Share (ADS), in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net loss of $57.5 million, or 81 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 84 percent to $548.4 million.