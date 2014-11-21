PORT OF SPAIN Nov 21 Trinidadian hunger striker
Dr. Wayne Kublalsingh, in his 65th day of consuming no food or
water, says he is prepared to continue his fast, even if it
means giving up his life to stop construction of a controversial
highway.
"Of course, I'm prepared to die for this cause,"
Kublalsingh, 55, told Reuters in a raspy whisper during a visit
on Thursday to his home in D'Abadie, 20 miles east of the
capital, Port of Spain.
The former university lecturer embarked on his extreme form
of protest over the building of part of a highway which he says
will affect fragile wetland eco-systems and several close-knit
communities.
It's the second time that Kublalsingh has embarked on a
hunger strike over the same issue.
In 2012, he staged a 21-day hunger strike outside the prime
minister's office. That ended when he supported the formation of
an independent review committee to re-examine the highway
construction project. The government says the new road will link
two key cities and is vital to the country's economic
development.
Kublalsingh began his second hunger strike after
construction of the four-lane highway continued in the southern
region of the country.
The environmentalist said the government was given an
amended proposal by supporters of his Highway Re-route Movement
based on a series of connector roads and bypasses that dovetails
with the state's architect plans.
Kublalsingh said if the government agrees to mediation and
suspends work on the controversial portion of the highway, he
will end his hunger strike.
Despite many calls for the prime minister of Trinidad and
Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, to intervene, she has not sought
to meet with the hunger striker.
Kublalsingh, while very weak and severely dehydrated, said
he is mentally alert and "spiritually connected."
(Editing by David Adams and Gunna Dickson)