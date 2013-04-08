By Linda Hutchinson-Jafar
PORT OF SPAIN, April 8 Trinidad and Tobago and a
Japanese-led consortium comprising Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
Company, Mitsubishi International Corp and Port of
Spain-based Neal & Massy Holdings Ltd signed an agreement on
Monday for the construction of an $850 million petrochemical
complex.
In the first phase, with an expected 2016 start-up, the
complex will boast annual production of 1 million tonnes of
methanol and 100,000 tonnes of dimethyl ether, which can be used
as a transportation fuel.
During phase two, the Mitsubishi consortium will consider
the production of mono ethylene glycol, with output of engine
coolants, polyester fiber and PET resin among likely byproducts.
Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine, seeking to allay concerns
about dwindling natural gas supplies, said at a signing ceremony
that an established natural gas supplier in Trinidad has advised
that it could have gas available for the consortium by 2016.
Ramnarine said the twin-island Caribbean nation is currently
engaged with consultants Ryder Scott in its natural gas audit
for 2012. The results would be positively affected by BP's
discovery of 1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in its
offshore Savonette 4 well last year, the minister said.
The Ryder Scott audit for 2011 indicated that Trinidad's
proven natural gas reserves remained flat.