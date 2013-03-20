By Linda Hutchinson-Jafar
| PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, March 20
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, March 20 Protesting oil
workers at Trinidad and Tobago's state-owned oil company
Petrotrin went back to their jobs on Wednesday under a
late-night court order.
Petrotrin, which has been losing an estimated US$16 million
daily since workers walked off their jobs a week ago, claimed
the Oilfields Workers Trade Union was in breach of the law and
was granted an injunction against the union on Tuesday night.
"We had said before if the courts ordered the workers back
to work we would comply with all the court's instructions," said
union President Ancel Roget.
While the workers returned, Roget said the issues are
unresolved, workers are de-motivated and angry.
Workers walked out to protest outstanding payments they said
they were owed, and the company's hiring and promotion
practices. Production ground to a halt at Trinidad and Tobago's
lone refinery and production wells.
Petrotrin said the action was unjustified and undermined its
reputation as a reliable supplier of oil and oil products to the
Caribbean and Central America. The company said it did not owe
the workers any additional pay because it lost money last year.
"Petrotrin maintains its position that, based on the audited
financial statements, there was a loss for that year and, based
on the collective bargaining agreement, there was no variable
pay due," the company said.
Prior to the work stoppage, Petrotrin had been operating at
improving performance levels, with refinery capacity of 160,000
barrels oil per day and total daily production of 36,000 barrels
of oil.
(Editing by Jane Sutton and Bob Burgdorfer)