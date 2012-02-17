(Fixes typo in taxi, fourth paragraph) * Workers at state-owned oil company threatening strike * Oil workers want higher wages, strike could begin Saturday * Trinidad and Tobago is leading Caribbean oil producer By Linda Hutchinson-Jafar PORT OF SPAIN, Feb 17 Long lines of cars formed at gas stations in Trinidad and Tobago on Friday as panicked motorists stocked up on fuel a day before workers at the country's state-owned oil company are set to go on strike demanding higher wages. Oil workers at Petrotrin, which produces the largest share of Trinidad's oil production, served a strike notice earlier this week after wage negotiations between the workers union and the company broke down. Lines of cars snaked into gas stations across Trinidad and Tobago, a leading Caribbean oil and gas producer, with people looking to fill up their tanks and plastic containers with gasoline. "We can't take a chance with these Petrotrin workers," said Raymond Villareal, a taxi driver. "I don't want to be caught without gas in my car. This is my livelihood we're talking about." The possible strike also comes days before Carnival celebrations start in the twin-island nation. Petrotrin exports oil products to the Caribbean and Central American markets. The company also contributes the bulk of Trinidad and Tobago's oil production of 92,000 barrels per day. Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine assured Trinidadians contingency plans were in place to ensure sufficient supplies of fuel in the event of a strike. Ramnarine said Petrotrin has been importing fuel in recent months after several Petrotrin plants were shut down for routine maintenance and upgrade work. Union calls for higher wages are the latest to hit Petrotrin. Last October, refining at Petrotrin ground to a halt for about two weeks when workers protesting the slow pace of wage negotiations failed to show up for work. (Editing By Kevin Gray)