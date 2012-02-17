* Company, workers union have reached an agreement
* Deal includes 9 percent pay increase for workers
* Trinidad and Tobago is a leading Caribbean oil producer
(Updates with agreement reached, strike threat ended)
By Linda Hutchinson-Jafar
PORT OF SPAIN, Feb 17 Trinidad and
Tobago's state-owned Petrotrin oil company said on Friday it had
reached an agreement with union workers, averting the threat of
a 90-day strike that was to begin on Saturday.
Petrotrin said it had agreed with the Oilfields Workers
Trade Union several provisions that included a 9 percent
across-the-board wage increase for workers.
Union President General Ancil Roget confirmed that and said,
"We believe we have struggled for and settled for a good package
on behalf of the workers."
The agreement came Friday morning after all-night talks led
by Labour Minister Error McCleod.
Oil workers at Petrotrin, which produces the largest share
of Trinidad's oil production, served a strike notice earlier
this week after wage negotiations between the workers union and
the company broke down.
Despite assurances from Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine that
contingency plans were in place to secure gasoline supplies,
long lines of cars had formed at gas stations as panicked
motorists filled their cars and plastic bottles with fuel.
"We can't take a chance with these Petrotrin workers," said
Raymond Villareal, a taxi driver. "I don't want to be caught
without gas in my car. This is my livelihood we're talking
about."
The agreement averts a strike that would have come just
before the start of Carnival celebrations in the twin-island
nation.
Petrotrin contributes the bulk of Trinidad and Tobago's oil
production of 92,000 barrels per day and exports oil products to
the Caribbean and Central American markets.
Ramnarine said Petrotrin has been importing fuel in recent
months after several Petrotrin plants were shut down for
routine maintenance and upgrade work.
Last October, refining at Petrotrin ground to a halt for
about two weeks when workers protesting the slow pace of wage
negotiations failed to show up for work.
(Editing By Kevin Gray and Marguerita Choy)