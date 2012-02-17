* Company, workers union have reached an agreement * Deal includes 9 percent pay increase for workers * Trinidad and Tobago is a leading Caribbean oil producer (Updates with agreement reached, strike threat ended) By Linda Hutchinson-Jafar PORT OF SPAIN, Feb 17 Trinidad and Tobago's state-owned Petrotrin oil company said on Friday it had reached an agreement with union workers, averting the threat of a 90-day strike that was to begin on Saturday. Petrotrin said it had agreed with the Oilfields Workers Trade Union several provisions that included a 9 percent across-the-board wage increase for workers. Union President General Ancil Roget confirmed that and said, "We believe we have struggled for and settled for a good package on behalf of the workers." The agreement came Friday morning after all-night talks led by Labour Minister Error McCleod. Oil workers at Petrotrin, which produces the largest share of Trinidad's oil production, served a strike notice earlier this week after wage negotiations between the workers union and the company broke down. Despite assurances from Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine that contingency plans were in place to secure gasoline supplies, long lines of cars had formed at gas stations as panicked motorists filled their cars and plastic bottles with fuel. "We can't take a chance with these Petrotrin workers," said Raymond Villareal, a taxi driver. "I don't want to be caught without gas in my car. This is my livelihood we're talking about." The agreement averts a strike that would have come just before the start of Carnival celebrations in the twin-island nation. Petrotrin contributes the bulk of Trinidad and Tobago's oil production of 92,000 barrels per day and exports oil products to the Caribbean and Central American markets. Ramnarine said Petrotrin has been importing fuel in recent months after several Petrotrin plants were shut down for routine maintenance and upgrade work. Last October, refining at Petrotrin ground to a halt for about two weeks when workers protesting the slow pace of wage negotiations failed to show up for work. (Editing By Kevin Gray and Marguerita Choy)