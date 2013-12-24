RPT-NBAD, FGB merged bank to be named First Abu Dhabi Bank
DUBAI, April 2 The merged entity of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank has been named First Abu Dhabi Bank, according to a statement on Sunday.
Dec 24 Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday it affirmed Trinidad & Tobago's A long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating, citing a pick up in the economy after major maintenance and upgrades in its energy sector.
The outlook remains stable reflecting the country's good external profile due to continuing current account surpluses and largely local financing of the public-sector deficit, S&P said in a statement.
DUBAI, April 2 The merged entity of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank has been named First Abu Dhabi Bank, according to a statement on Sunday.
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf moved sideways in thin volumes early on Sunday, while shares of the newly formed lender in Abu Dhabi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, outperformed a day after the legal completion of the merger.
* Announces dividend of EGP 2 per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nNynxb) Further company coverage: